Illinois State Police District 5: DUI’s For The Month Of December Down From Last Year

The month of December was busy for Illinois State Police District 5 for traffic enforcement. Trooper DeAnn Falat says nearly 900 calls for service were initiated in the month of December alone. A total of 889 calls for service were initiated and 993 incidents in the field during the month of December.

Police seized more than 36-thousand grams of marijuana and 43 grams of cocaine. There were 7 fatalities this year as opposed to 5 last year. Also the number of DUI’s is down as well. Last there were 45 DUI’s and this year 24. District 5 includes Grundy, Kendall and Will Counties.

The post Illinois State Police District 5: DUI’s For The Month Of December Down From Last Year appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
  • Comments

    Comments