Illinois State Police District 5: DUI’s For The Month Of December Down From Last Year

The month of December was busy for Illinois State Police District 5 for traffic enforcement. Trooper DeAnn Falat says nearly 900 calls for service were initiated in the month of December alone. A total of 889 calls for service were initiated and 993 incidents in the field during the month of December.

Police seized more than 36-thousand grams of marijuana and 43 grams of cocaine. There were 7 fatalities this year as opposed to 5 last year. Also the number of DUI’s is down as well. Last there were 45 DUI’s and this year 24. District 5 includes Grundy, Kendall and Will Counties.

