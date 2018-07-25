You’ll Probably Notice More Police on the Roads Today, it’s Illinois Speed Awareness Day

Today marks the 3rd annaul Illinois Speed Awareness Day. The Mission of Speed Awareness Day is To promote EDUCATION, conduct ENFORCEMENT and support continued ENGINEERING advances in an effort to heighten public awareness of the dangers of excessive speed which will lead to the prevention of collisions, deaths, and injuries. Simply put, the mission of Illinois Speed Awareness Day is to prevent deaths, tragedies, and reduce injuries on our highways due to excessive speeding.

In addition, our mission includes the support of LEGISLATION advances to strengthen the laws and associated penalties of those convicted of offenses related to excessive speeding. Traffic fatalities have been on the increase the last few years.

998 Traffic Fatalities in 2015

1078 Traffic Fatalities in 2016

1090 Traffic fatalities in 2017

Click here to read more.