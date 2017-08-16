Illinois Senate Passed Bill To Declare Neo Nazis Terrorists

llinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would declare Neo-Nazi groups terrorist organizations. State Senator Don Harmon says he introduced the bill following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. The Illinois State Senate has already approved the bill. If passed, law enforcement in Illinois would be encouraged to pursue the criminal elements of Neo-Nazi groups “in the same manner and with the same fervor used to protect the United States from other manifestations of terrorism.”

