Illinois Riverboats Just Barely Ahead Of Video Gaming Machines

The state of Illinois is almost making as much money from the new video gaming machines as from the state’s riverboat casinos. A legislative commission yesterday released the latest gambling figures. The numbers show that more and more people continue to play more and more video gaming machines. The state saw one-point-two billion dollars in taxes from video gaming last year. That’s just under the one-point-four billion that Illinois’ riverboat casinos generated. The report says while more people are playing the video machines, attendance at the state’s casinos continues to slide.

