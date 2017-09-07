Illinois’ Opioid Goal: Cut Overdose Deaths By A Third

Illinois’ Opioid Task Force wants to cut the number of overdose deaths in the state by a third in three years. Lieutenant Governor Evenlyn Sanguinetti yesterday said it’s an ambitious goal. The state’s plan to cut the number of people who die from a drug overdose focuses on prevention, access to care, and getting a handle on the over-prescription of opioid pain pills that can lead to an addiction problem. The Task Force didn’t answer questions about whether some of Illinois’ drug treatment facilities will be able to carry out the mission, given the state’s recent budget crisis.

