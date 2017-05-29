Illinois Manufacturers Push Lawmakers Against ‘Fake’ Workers Comp Reforms
By WJOL News
|
May 29, 2017 @ 12:55 PM

After years of pushing for workers compensation reforms, the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is now fighting them. At least the IMA is fighting the latest version of workers comp reform.  The Manufacturers’ Mark Denzler last week called the reform package from the Illinois Senate ‘fake reforms.’  Denzler says Illinois businesses need changes to how injured workers are paid in order to keep manufacturers in the state.

