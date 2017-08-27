Illinois Leaders Agree On School Funding Deal

It looks like Illinois’ top lawmakers are finally on the same page when it comes to paying for the state’s schools. Governor Rauner and legislative leaders announced yesterday afternoon that they have a deal on school funding. The details are slowly leaking out, but the broad strokes of the proposal are expected to be finalized Monday. Illinois schools are still waiting for their first state aid payment. It was supposed to be sent out August 10th.

