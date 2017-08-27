Illinois Leaders Agree On School Funding Deal
By WJOL News
|
Aug 27, 2017 @ 9:49 PM

It looks like Illinois’ top lawmakers are finally on the same page when it comes to paying for the state’s schools.  Governor Rauner and legislative leaders announced yesterday afternoon that they have a deal on school funding.  The details are slowly leaking out, but the broad strokes of the proposal are expected to be finalized Monday.  Illinois schools are still waiting for their first state aid payment.  It was supposed to be sent out August 10th.

The post Illinois Leaders Agree On School Funding Deal appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments