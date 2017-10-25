Illinois lawmakers could soon be looking at new sexual harassment training after a #MeToo letter accused the statehouse of tolerating sexual harassment. The open letter released yesterday details unnamed accusations of harassment, from late night phone calls to unwanted sexual advances. Within hours, three of the state’s four legislative leaders called for a new law that requires harassment training for lawmakers, statehouse staffers, and lobbyists.

The post Illinois Lawmakers #MeToo Letter appeared first on 1340 WJOL.