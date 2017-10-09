Illinois lawmakers are looking to use the Las Vegas shootings to try and push new gun control laws in the state. Suburban Democratic state Rep Marty Moylan last week introduced a plan to ban the sale of bump stocks, the accessory that turns semi-automatic rifles into automatic weapons. But his plan would also ban the sale of assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles, and any magazine larger than ten rounds. Another plan from state Rep Kathleen Willis would create a state license for firearms dealers. Both ideas have failed to get enough support in the past.

The post Illinois Lawmakers Look To New Gun Control Laws appeared first on 1340 WJOL.