Illinois lawmakers are a step closer to banning bump stocks like the ones used by the shooter in Las Vegas. An Illinois House committee approved a ban yesterday. But the proposal faces plenty of push back. Gun lobbyists say the proposal is written too broadly and would outlaw other, more popular trigger modifications. Republicans in the statehouse have their own bump stock ban that they say is more narrowly focused.

The post Illinois House Panel Okays Bump Stock Ban appeared first on 1340 WJOL.