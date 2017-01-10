Illinois Hairdressers Undergo Training To Spot Domestic Violence

A new law on the books in Illinois in 2017 will have your local hairdresser and licensed cosmetologists undergo training to spot domestic and sexual abuse. Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow says this law is NOT meant for hairdressers to intervene but provide information.

Hairdressers will also be given cards to hand out to their clients to call a hotline. Signs of domestic violence that a hairdresser may see are bruising or bald spots due to hair being pulled.

Beauty operators should never call on a client’s behalf. Glasgow says that would put their client and themselves at risk by an abuser.

