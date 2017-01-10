Illinois Hairdressers Undergo Training To Spot Domestic Violence

A new law on the books in Illinois in 2017 will have your local hairdresser and licensed cosmetologists undergo training to spot domestic and sexual abuse. Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow says this law is NOT meant for hairdressers to intervene but provide information.

Hairdressers will also be given cards to hand out to their clients to call a hotline. Signs of domestic violence that a hairdresser may see are bruising or bald spots due to hair being pulled.

Beauty operators should never call on a client’s behalf. Glasgow says that would put their client and themselves at risk by an abuser.

The post Illinois Hairdressers Undergo Training To Spot Domestic Violence appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
  • Comments

    Comments