Illinois Congressman Aide Found Dead In Oak Lawn

Authorities are investigating after an aide to Illinois Congressman Dan Lipinski was found dead in the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn. Marianne Viverito was discovered in the basement of a home in the 51-hundred block of West 105th Place. Police say officers were called to the scene on a request for a well-being check concerning a woman who may have been hurt in a domestic fight. Viverito was the daughter of former state senator Lou Viverito.

