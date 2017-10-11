Illinois Comptroller: Billions In Unpaid Bills Lingering

Illinois’ backlog of unpaid bills may be bigger than reported. Comptroller Susana Mendoza yesterday said there are billions of dollars worth of invoices languishing in state agencies. That’s on top of the nearly 16 billion-dollars in unpaid bills in Mendoza’s office. The comptroller says the bills that are stuck in state agencies are often for things that Illinois lawmakers didn’t provide enough money to pay for.

