Illinois Company Recalls Dog Food

There’s a dog food recall underway. The Evangers Dog and Cat Food Company of Wheeling, Illinois, announced a voluntary recall of specific lots of its Hunk of Beef product. Evangers says the product has a potential contamination with the deadly drug pentobarbital. The drug can affect animals and may cause drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea and in extreme cases, death. The pentobarbital was detected in a single lot that was manufactured between June 6th and June 13th, 2016 with an expiration date of June 2020. Evangers says it’s investigating how the dog food was contaminated.

