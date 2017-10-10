Illinois Bicentennial Needs Six Million Dollars
By WJOL News
|
Oct 10, 2017 @ 2:47 PM

The planners for Illinois’ 200th birthday say they’re about six million dollars short of being able to throw on heck of a party. Illinois Bicentennial Commission chief Stuart Layne yesterday said they’re anywhere between four and six million-dollars short of their fundraising goals. Layne says it’s been ‘difficult’ to secure large gifts from Illinois’ corporate partners. Illinois’ bicentennial celebration launches this December and will last until December of 2018.

