Illinois is the first state in the nation to require insurance companies to cover a debilitating childhood disease. “Charlie’s Law” was signed yesterday, helping children who suffer from Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorder. State officials say PANDAS affects one in 200 kids in the U.S. One round of treatment can cost up to 15-thousand-dollars.

