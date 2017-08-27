Illinois Attorney General Pushes Student Loan Bill Of Rights

Illinois’ attorney general is using back to school as her chance to pitch a new Student Loan Bill of Rights. Lisa Madigan yesterday wrote an op-ed for “The State Journal Register” in Springfield that talks about the struggles that some students have with student loan debt. Madigan doesn’t detail any new plans. Instead, she takes a few political shots at Governor Rauner and for-profit loan companies that she’s sued in the past.

