Illinois Attorney General Pushes Student Loan Bill Of Rights
By WJOL News
|
Aug 27, 2017 @ 9:45 PM

Illinois’ attorney general is using back to school as her chance to pitch a new Student Loan Bill of Rights.  Lisa Madigan yesterday wrote an op-ed for “The State Journal Register” in Springfield that talks about the struggles that some students have with student loan debt.  Madigan doesn’t detail any new plans.  Instead, she takes a few political shots at Governor Rauner and for-profit loan companies that she’s sued in the past.

The post Illinois Attorney General Pushes Student Loan Bill Of Rights appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments