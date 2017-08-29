Amtrak officials are promising their new trains will cut an hour off of the trip between Chicago and St. Louis. Amtrak took delivery yesterday of 12 new locomotives that are designed to make the most of high speed rail. The Illinois Department of Transportation says the trains will eventually be able to hit speeds of 110 miles-per-hour. Crews are finishing work on the tracks between just outside of Chicago and just outside of St. Louis. Amtrak says once everything is up and running, the trip will take just four-and-a-half hours instead of five-and-a-half.

The post Illinois Among States Getting High Speed Amtrak Trains appeared first on 1340 WJOL.