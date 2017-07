Illinois has a budget now that the state House has voted to override a veto from Governor Bruce Rauner. Illinois hasn’t had a budget in just over two years. The revenue bill will increase the state’s personal income tax rate. Governor Rauner had urged lawmakers not to override his veto and claimed passing the bill would be like hitting taxpayers with a two-by-four.

