IHOP Is Officially Back — And They’re Selling Pancakes for 60 Cents
By Roy Gregory
|
Jul 10, 2018 @ 6:33 AM
This photo taken Thursday, May 11, 2017, shows an IHOP sign at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

The dust has settled on the International House of Burgers or IHOB, as IHOP begged to be called during their creative but failed attempt to promote their new hamburgers.
IHOP’s Anniversary is coming so naturally, the restaurant had to get back to its roots and celebrate what they’ve always been known for, pancakes.
On July 17th you can celebrate IHOP’s Anniversary with 60 cent short-stacks from 7 am – 7 pm. One short stack per customer and the offer is only available in store.
Will IHOP’s 60 cents short-stack make you forget all about IHOB?

Here’s the complete story from Delish.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Why You Should Wrap This in Foil Luke Bryan Is Opening a Club in Nashville 7-Eleven’s “7/11” Free Slurpee Day Is Tomorrow NEW GAME SHOW PAYS OFF YOUR STUDENT DEBT Garth Brooks Set to Play Notre Dame Build-A-Bear announces “Pay Your Age” Day
Comments