IHOP Is Officially Back — And They’re Selling Pancakes for 60 Cents

The dust has settled on the International House of Burgers or IHOB, as IHOP begged to be called during their creative but failed attempt to promote their new hamburgers.

IHOP’s Anniversary is coming so naturally, the restaurant had to get back to its roots and celebrate what they’ve always been known for, pancakes.

On July 17th you can celebrate IHOP’s Anniversary with 60 cent short-stacks from 7 am – 7 pm. One short stack per customer and the offer is only available in store.

Will IHOP’s 60 cents short-stack make you forget all about IHOB?

Here’s the complete story from Delish.com