The days of going to IHOP are no longer. The chain announced on it’s Twitter that after 60 years, they will officially be changing the name… to IHOB. The International House Of Pancakes will now be the Internation House Of something else.

The restaurant hasn’t said what the ‘B’ will stand for, but fans took some guesses on Twitter.

Some guesses were ‘burritos’, ‘burgers’, and ‘barbecue’… but the most realistic guess is probably ‘breakfast’.

