If You’ve Eaten at Chili’s Recently, Check Your Credit Card Statements

If you ate at a Chili’s during March or April check your credit card statements, the restaurant announced by Brinker International that a security breach was detected on May 11th which resulted in credit and debit card numbers and customers names being at risk.

Chili’s parent company, Brinker International, is working with a forensic team to find out how the breach happened. Chili’s is offering anyone affected by the breach one year worth of credit monitoring, a $1 million insurance reimbursement policy, and identity theft recovery services.

Brinker says there is no need to cancel your credit card unless you’ve noticed suspicious activity.

