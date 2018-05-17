If You’ve Eaten at Chili’s Recently, Check Your Credit Card Statements
By Roy Gregory
|
May 17, 2018 @ 7:39 AM

If you ate at a Chili’s during March or April check your credit card statements, the restaurant announced by Brinker International that a security breach was detected on May 11th which resulted in credit and debit card numbers and customers names being at risk.
Chili’s parent company, Brinker International, is working with a forensic team to find out how the breach happened. Chili’s is offering anyone affected by the breach one year worth of credit monitoring, a $1 million insurance reimbursement policy, and identity theft recovery services.
Brinker says there is no need to cancel your credit card unless you’ve noticed suspicious activity.

Here's more from Delish

