A survey of 1,216 adults conducted by YouGov earlier this month found out how America feels about accents:

– America’s favorite accent is Southern coastal

– A Texas accent came in second.

– The least favorite accent is Chicago.

In answer to the question, “Which foreign accent do you find the most attractive when speaking English?”:

1. British

2. French

3. Australian

4. Irish

5. Italian

