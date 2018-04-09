If You Shopped at Any of These Stores, Your Data Might Have Been Stolen

Panera Bread. They also confirmed this week that a flaw in their website might have left 37 million people’s information open to hackers.

Whole Foods. If you only bought groceries, you don’t have to worry. But last summer, they said the payment system used in their in-store cafes got hacked.

Kmart. They confirmed last June that customers’ credit card info got stolen.

Sonic. Five million credit card numbers might have been stolen last year, across more than 3,600 locations.

GameStop. Someone stole names, addresses, and credit card numbers from customers who shopped there between August 2016 and February 2017.

Forever 21. Anyone who shopped there between March and October of last year could have been hacked. They announced it back in November.

Saks Fifth Avenue. They announced this week that up to five million credit card numbers might have been stolen. And the same company owns Lord & Taylor too.