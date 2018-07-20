If you own a pet, it’s likely you haven’t left America since the bundle of joy came into your life. A study finds 1 in 2 pet owners have never traveled out of the country since getting the pet. 68 percent of pet owners feel guilty traveling anywhere and leaving their buddy behind. The survey, keenly done by TrustedHousesitters, said almost half of people leave their pets with family or friends when they travel. 3 out of 10 arrange for a pet sitter to keep our furry friends in a familiar environment. Do you feel guilty when you leave your pet(s) at home and you are on vacation? Who usually keeps your pet? Would you take them with you if you could?