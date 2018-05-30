If You Ever Wanted to Own a Piece of the Death Star, Now Is Your Chance
By Roy Gregory
May 30, 2018 @ 8:46 AM
The Death Star set piece from 1977′s Star Wars: A New Hope was a terrific achievement in movie effects history. And now you can own a piece of it. Much of the Death Star set pieces used by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) for the incredible trench run at the end of A New Hope were tossed into a landfill. An ex-employee of ILM fished one piece out as a souvenir and it was later acquired by Star Wars collector Steve Grad. The piece, which measures 23.75 inches by 11.75 inches and varies in height, currently has a bid of $10,600. The auction ends Sunday, June 3, so if you have any delusions of grandeur about slowly rebuilding the first Death Star, you may want to jump on this.
