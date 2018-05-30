If You Ever Wanted to Own a Piece of the Death Star, Now Is Your Chance

The Death Star set piece from 1977′s Star Wars: A New Hope was a terrific achievement in movie effects history. And now you can own a piece of it. Much of the Death Star set pieces used by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) for the incredible trench run at the end of A New Hope were tossed into a landfill. An ex-employee of ILM fished one piece out as a souvenir and it was later acquired by Star Wars collector Steve Grad. The piece, which measures 23.75 inches by 11.75 inches and varies in height, currently has a bid of $10,600. The auction ends Sunday, June 3, so if you have any delusions of grandeur about slowly rebuilding the first Death Star, you may want to jump on this.

Here’s more from Huffington Post