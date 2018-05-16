If You Eat Only 1 Vegetable Eat This One!

Not everyone loves vegetables, but a doctor on the BBC in England recently suggested that if you only eat one vegetable . . . it should be BROCCOLI. It’s largely because it promotes healthy gut bacteria, which helps your immune system. And healthy gut bacteria has even been linked to a lower risk of mental-health issues. Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable. (kroo-SIFF-er-us) It’s in the same family as kale, cauliflower, and brussels sprouts. And those types of vegetables have also been linked to lower rates of cancer. Especially colon cancer and lung cancer. It might have to do with a compound called sulforaphane. (sulfur-AFF-ane) Researchers have found evidence that it can stop a certain enzyme that helps cancer cells grow.

And broccoli also has a ton of vitamin K in it, which helps you absorb calcium and makes your bones stronger.

So if you hate vegetables, maybe just try to choke down some broccoli!

Here’s the complete story from the NY POST