IDOT Gives Will County Huge Grant To Study Freight Traffic

By WJOL News
|
Feb 17, 5:31 AM

Will County is getting a grant to study the freight truck problem on area roads. Will County is getting 750-thousand dollars from the Illinois Department of Transportation to support a Friendly Freight Mobility Study in order to reduce truck traffic on local streets and make intermodal transportation safer and more efficient. The Will County Center for Economic Development is also contributing 50-thousand dollars towards the study. The total cost of the study is 1.3 million dollars according to Will County Executive Office Chief of Staff Nick Palmer.

