IDOC Reveals Reason For Transferring Drew Peterson

The Illinois Dept of Corrections is revealing why they moved Drew Peterson to a federal prison in Indiana. IDOC tells Channel 9 TV in Chicago the move was requested because the former Bolingbrook police officer was labeled a “threat to safety and security of the department.” Peterson was transferred last month from a downstate correctional center to a prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. He is serving time for killing his third wife and trying to hire a hit man to kill the prosecutor who put him behind bars.

