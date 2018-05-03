Iconic Superdawg co-owner dies at 92

When you talk about some of the great Hot Dog places in Chicagoland, SuperDawg on Milwaukee Avenue always comes to mind. Some sad news released thru the SuperDawg Twitter feed that Florence Berman, co-owner of Superdawg hot dogs, died quietly in her sleep May 1. She was 92. Her husband, Maurie Berman, died May 17, 2015.

SuperDawg got it’s start in 1948 and is known for the two Hot Dogs dancing on top of the building (one in a loin cloth the other in a grass skirt). How many of us have stopped for a hot dog and had our picture taken with the SuperDawg hot dogs as the backdrop! Here’s more from the Chicago Tribune.

You are invited to share your memories or pictures on their Twitter Page: https://twitter.com/Superdawg