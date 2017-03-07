ICC Proposes Permanently Closing Walter Strawn Drive Crossing

The Illinois Commerce Commission has proposed the permanent closing of the Walter Strawn Drive railroad crossing in Elwood. The crossing, which was a primary truck crossing to access the CenterPoint inter-modal, was shut down in January of 2015 after the village expressed concern over public safety, after the railroad gates at the crossing were repeatedly broken and numerous accidents had taken place. The closing was initially protested by CenterPoint but the company has taken no official position on the permanent closing proposed by the ICC. The plan forces Union Pacific to remove the crossing surface and pay for barricades on both sides of the road. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Elwood will also be asked to have a plan in place for any future road work that may be needed.

