And The ‘Humanitarian Award’ Goes To…..Dierks Bentley

The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will present Dierks Bentley with the Country Radio Broadcasters Artist Humanitarian Award early next year. The award was created in 1990 to honor artists who have exhibited exceptional humanitarian efforts during their career. Past recipients have included artists such as Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Brooks & Dunn, Reba, Vince Gill and Garth. Dierks will receive the award at the opening ceremonies of Country Radio Seminar in Nashville on February 5th. Congrats Dierks!!!!!