All lanes of I-80 eastbound is open at Rowell Avenue. A huge pot hole forced a lane closure along the bridge deck of eastbound I-80 over the Rowell Avenue. This massive hole was discovered yesterday afternoon. I-80 was down to a single lane over Rowell Avenue until 6:30am.

The post Huge Hole On Bridge Deck Of I-80 And Rowell Avenue appeared first on 1340 WJOL.