Huey Lewis & The News Cancel Taste of Joliet Show June 22nd

Huey Lewis has cancelled the rest of his current tour including his show @ the Taste of Joliet scheduled for June 22nd. Huey released a statement thru his website explaining his hearing loss and reason for cancelling the tour:

April 13, 2018 – Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing. Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to find pitch. I’ve been to the House Ear Institute, the Stanford Ear Institute, and the Mayo Clinic, hoping to find an answer. The doctors believe I have Meniere’s disease and have agreed that I can’t perform until I improve. Therefore the only prudent thing to do is to cancel all future shows. Needless to say, I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us. I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again.

Sincerely, Huey

The Joliet Park District is working on a replacement at this time. We’ll keep you posted with the announcement. In the meantime you can contact the Joliet Park District with any questions by calling (815) 741-7275.