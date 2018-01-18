Huey Lewis Coming to the Taste of Joliet This June

The first act has been announced, fans can go “Back in Time” Friday June 22nd @ ATI Field at Joliet’s Memorial Stadium. Country acts will be announced soon, stay tuned to 98.3 WCCQ for those details. Tickets for Huey Lewis are on sale here. Huey Lewis and The News are truly one of America’s great rock & roll bands. As they enter their 38th year together, their contagious brand of music has outlasted countless trends, and is as fresh today as ever. Formed from two rival Bay Area bands in 1979, they continue to thrill audiences worldwide, selling over 20 million albums in the process, earning them the right to mark their place on the pop history map.

These Grammy Award winners have written and performed such classic Top Ten Hits as “Heart of Rock & Roll”, “Stuck With You”, “I Want A New Drug”, “If This Is It”, “Hip To Be Square” “Do You Believe In Love” and “Workin’ For A Livin”. The group also wrote and performed “The Power of Love” and “Back in Time” for the hit film Back To The Future. “The Power of Love,” nominated for an Academy Award, went to #1 on Billboard’s singles chart, and was a smash hit worldwide. As great a recording career as the band has had, there is something extra special about a Huey Lewis & The News live show. They incorporate a variety of musical influences including R&B and soul to create their own unique sound.