How Would You Like to Spend a Night with Your Friends at the Great Wall of China?
By Roy Gregory
|
Aug 3, 2018 @ 8:58 AM
U.S. first lady Melania Trump walks through a guardhouse along the Mutianyu Great Wall section n Beijing Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Would you like to stay at the Great Wall of China? In an effort to raise awareness for heritage site protection and cultural exchange, Airbnb is partnering with the Beijing Tourism Development Committee to host the first-ever overnight stays at the Great Wall. Four people and their guests will get to stay at the modern world wonder each night from September 4th through September 7th. But you have to win the experience by writing in 550 characters or less why you consider it important to break down barriers between cultures and how you would use your time at the Great Wall to build new connections. Winners will be chosen based on originality, creativity, and how well they answered the question. Winners will be flown from anywhere around the globe to enjoy their night at the Great Wall. The contest is open through August 11th. Here’s how you can enter from Fox News.

