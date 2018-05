How to Watch the Royal Wedding.

NBC: Today at the Royal Wedding – 4:30am ET/1:30am PT

HBO: The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish! – 7:30am ET/4:30am PT Featuring Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon

E!News: E! Live From the Royal Wedding – 5am ET/2am PT

CNN: Live coverage with Anderson Cooper – 4am ET/1am PT from Windsor.

CBS: CBS This Morning – 4am ET/1am PT from London.

BBC America: Simulcast of BBC ONE – 4:15am ET/1:15 PT.

ABC: Good Morning America – 5am ET/2am PT from Windsor. 5 hours of coverage.

