How Often Do You Argue?

This isn’t good . . . apparently your odds of getting into an ARGUMENT with your significant other on any given day are better than 50-50.

According to a new survey, the average couple argues 19 times a month.

Couples in Delaware argue the most . . . an incredible 73 times per month. Gotta find SOMETHING to pass the time in Delaware, I guess?

Illinois residents, we should feel good, we’re below average (at least when it comes to arguing 17 per month)

The other states where couples argue a ton are Rhode Island and Hawaii, at 47 arguments a month . . . Vermont, at 39 . . . and Wyoming, at 34.

The states where couples argue the least are Alaska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Maine, and West Virginia, all of which averaged nine fights a month.

The State by State List is here (Mattress Clarity)