How Much Does it Cost To Entertain Your Kids This Summer?

The kids are excited, parents are scrambling to try and figure out how to entertain the kids now that school is out. According to a new study, parents spend an average of $170-a-week entertaining their kids during the summer. That’s about $24-a-day which . . . unfortunately . . . sounds pretty accurate.

That includes the cost of things like camps, amusement parks, sports, other activities, movies, new toys and books, trips, and meals out.

On the bright side, once they’re back in school, the cost of keeping them entertained drops down to $66-a-week. Which is still a lot . . . but it’s more than $100-a-week less than the summer. Here’s more from The Independent