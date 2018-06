The World Oyster Eating Championship was over the weekend in New Orleans and you won’t believe how many Oysters it took to win the competition.

Darren Breeden, a man from Virginia, was crowned champion after he ate… 480 oysters in only 8 minutes! That’s crazy! See the Oyster Eating Champion in action from Fox News here.

If you had to eat 480 of something, what would you choose?