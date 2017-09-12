How Happy are You?

Wallet Hub has just ranked U.S. States by how happy they are. Let’s face it, if you live in Illinois you know things could be much better. But then again, they could be much worse. Minnesota residents are said to be happiest. Illinois ranks #20 out of 50 States. The study looked at things like average income, mental health stats, crime, how long commutes are, and how much free time people have. Illinois ranked high in Emotional Physical Well Being but scored low in Work Environment.

Here’s the complete rundown

(Image compliments of AP IMAGES)