How do YOU make a PB & J?

Well it looks like we can’t even agree on how to make Americas sandwich! What am I talking about? There is a HUGE debate on Twitter right now on the Right way to make a PB&J! And it’s all one woman’s fault!

It all started last week when a woman tweeted two methods for making the sandwich and asked which was right . . .

1. Putting the peanut butter on a piece of bread, then spreading the jelly right on top of the peanut butter.

2. Or putting peanut butter on one piece of bread, jelly on the other piece, and then putting them together.

Based on the responses, people are MUCH more likely to do the peanut butter on one piece, jelly on the other piece method . . . but the people who do it the other way believe in their method VERY strongly.