House Republican Leader Focused On Budget Vote
By WJOL News
|
Jun 27, 2017 @ 10:09 PM

The top Republican in the Illinois House says he is not focusing on what’s being left out of an agreement to get a state budget. House Republican leader Jim Durkin yesterday said his focus is finding 30 Republican votes for a tax increase that is needed to get a state budget. Durkin said he’ll deal with a lack of term limits in the budget compromise later. House Speaker Mike Madigan, who has fought term limits, has left the issue off his to-do list this summer.

