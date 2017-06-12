House Fire In Joliet Destroys Home One Man Transported To Hospital

A house fire on Richmond Street in Joliet overnight is a total loss. When the first crew arrived at 2:50 Monday morning, the house at 1017 Richmond Street was engulfed in flames. City of Joliet fire department battalion chief Ron Schroeder says there were flames coming out of the front door and every window. The fire spread to the homes on either side and did some damage. The lone occupant of the home was able to get out of the home without assistance but was transferred to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. The contents of the home were destroyed and Joliet building inspector Dave Mackley deemed the home a total loss and will be demolished.

