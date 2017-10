Some people like to share their pain, take the morning team from “Channel 2 Daybreak” in Denver. I don’t know why but each took a bite out of a spicy chip made from what is claimed to be the world’s hottest pepper. One of the reporters, Natalie Tysdal had a bit of a problem with it and it messed her up so bad she lost her breakfast!

If you want to see it, just Click HERE it’s on there Facebook page.

Now if you watched the video I bet you want to try one!

Paqui Chips

But remember… it’s gonna hurt!