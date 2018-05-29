Hottest Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Ever
By Roy Gregory
|
May 29, 2018 @ 6:30 AM

We were all part of a record setting weekend. Saturday’s 90 degrees, Sunday’s 97 degrees (tied a record for hottest temp), Monday 95 (tied a record for hottest  temp) marked the first time the Chicago area we experienced 3 consecutive 90 degree temperatures on Memorial Day Weekend. That’s since weather records were being recorded 145 years ago.

Next up, some rain expected for the remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto. We could see as much as 2″ of rain on Wednesday. Here’s more from WGN-TV.

The good news, by the weekend we will be comfortably closer to the norm with upper 70’s expected by Friday and Saturday.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Willie Nelson Tries Twice, But Eventually Cancels Saturday night Show Luke Bryan Road Trip Down I-57 Starbucks to Close Stores Today to Conduct Anti-Bias Training Hormel Recalls More Than 22,0000 Pounds of Spam For the Brave Eli Young Band’s “Love Ain’t”
Comments