Hottest Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Ever

We were all part of a record setting weekend. Saturday’s 90 degrees, Sunday’s 97 degrees (tied a record for hottest temp), Monday 95 (tied a record for hottest temp) marked the first time the Chicago area we experienced 3 consecutive 90 degree temperatures on Memorial Day Weekend. That’s since weather records were being recorded 145 years ago.

Next up, some rain expected for the remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto. We could see as much as 2″ of rain on Wednesday. Here’s more from WGN-TV.

The good news, by the weekend we will be comfortably closer to the norm with upper 70’s expected by Friday and Saturday.