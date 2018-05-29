Hormel Recalls More Than 22,0000 Pounds of Spam

If you have a can of SPAM in your cabinet your gonna wanna pay attention to a new recall on the product.

228,614 pounds of SPAM has been recalled across the United States and Guam due to small pieces of metal being found in SPAM and “Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf”. The affected product includes manufacturing dates of Feb. 8 to Feb. 10 and will have “EST. 199N” on the bottom of the can.

Minor oral injuries have been reported from people that ate the contaminated meat, no major injuries have been reported. If you have 12-oz cans of classic SPAM with a best by date of 2021, you’ll want to either throw away the product or return it to the place of purchase.

For a full list of production dates and a number to call Hormel click this story from WPXI TV