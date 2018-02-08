Hooters Offering Free Wings If you Shed A Picture of Your Ex on Valentines Day

Valentines is known as a day to celebrate love, but let’s face it, not every one is at that point. Hooters restaurant will give you a free plate of wings if you come in on Valentine’s Day and shred a picture of your ex. Arrive at Hooters on Valentine’s Day with an appetite for chicken and a photo of an ex. Order a plate of 10 boneless wings and destroy your photo by ripping it, putting it through a shredder or even having your waitress destroy it. Hooters will then gift you 10 extra free wings. The offer is only valid on Valentine’s Day, you can only order boneless wings, and the offer is only valid for one order per person. Here’s more from the Hooters Website.