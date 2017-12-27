Homeowner Gets Creative Revenge on a Real-Life Grinch

There’s catching a thief on surveillance camera, and then there’s this bizarre incident out of San Antonio, Texas. Homeowner Kan Lamkin woke on Christmas morning to discover that somebody had stolen his 16-foot inflatable reindeer-themed decoration, reports WFAA. The problem for the still-unidentified thief is that the whole 5-minute caper was caught on video. First, Lamkin made large black-and-white photos of the thief and mounted them on cardboard on his front lawn. Then he set up a projector and began replaying the theft over and over, set to a familiar holiday tune.

“It reminded me of the movie the Grinch,’ when the Grinch was going through town taking everybody’s presents and decorations, Lamkin tells News 4 San Antonio of that musical choice. “We’re not going to let some Grinch steal our Christmas from us.” So far, no arrests have been made, but Lamkin is holding out hope that the real-life Grinch will mimic his fictional counterpart and return everything he stole.

