A 62-year-old homeless man was arrested after stealing food and drink from a Joliet gas station. David K. Towner entered a gas station in the 1800 block of W. Jefferson Street on Tuesday afternoon and attempted to leave the store with several items without paying for them. Towner was located by officers a short time later and was charged with retail theft. This is the latest in a string of recent incidents involving Towner and local law enforcement. Within the last week Towner has been arrested for two separate incidents in which he was found inside both D’Arcy Buick GMC and Hawk Chevrolet after closing hours. He was also arrested for allegedly destroying flower pots outside the Will County Courthouse.

The post Homeless Man Arrested After Alleged Retail Theft at Joliet Gas Station appeared first on 1340 WJOL.